Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. GitLab makes up 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in GitLab by 53.9% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $71,823,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GitLab stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $64.56. 369,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,386. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $67.55.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 474,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,863,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 474,338 shares in the company, valued at $22,863,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,830,851 shares of company stock worth $109,542,986. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

