iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,321,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,080 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IUSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.37. 124,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $84.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.