Secure Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of FTEC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,261. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $144.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.17.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

