LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for about 1.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 145,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $34.62. 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,029,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business's revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

