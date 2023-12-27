Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

GILD stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.27. The company had a trading volume of 778,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

