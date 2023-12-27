Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 285 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 692,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,044. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SO

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.