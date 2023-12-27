Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stake Trimmed by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

VWOB stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.11. 63,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,468. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

