Demars Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGO. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis bought 5,550 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at $592,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,040 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. 381,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,180.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRGO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

