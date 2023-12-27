SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $524,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 617.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.35. 108,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,368. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.71. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.