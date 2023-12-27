Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $64.80 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,856 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises about 1.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $64,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,077,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $503,385,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $465.58. The stock had a trading volume of 33,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,090. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $521.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $465.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

