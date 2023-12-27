Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $221.50

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $221.50 and last traded at $219.68, with a volume of 4950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $490.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.61 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.22%.

Insider Activity at Quaker Chemical

In other Quaker Chemical news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 240.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.