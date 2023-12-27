Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 142 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $265.53. 855,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,480,239. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.17 and a 52 week high of $268.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.79 and a 200 day moving average of $219.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.03 billion, a PE ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Get Our Latest Report on CRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 844,048 shares of company stock valued at $194,246,041. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.