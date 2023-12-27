Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises about 2.4% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $39,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 987.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

UL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.36. 980,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,646. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

