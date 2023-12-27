Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock remained flat at $36.50 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,609. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

