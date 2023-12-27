Welch Group LLC Has $4.65 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.11.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $312.32. The company had a trading volume of 217,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,484. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.89.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

