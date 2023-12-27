Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Bought by Instrumental Wealth LLC

Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the quarter. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF comprises 1.3% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Instrumental Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 116.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 152,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,046. The firm has a market cap of $530.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $49.09.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

