iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Raised by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 501,946 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.59. 646,696 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

