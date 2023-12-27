Crane (NYSE:CR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.66

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.66 and last traded at $116.83, with a volume of 7587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CR. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crane from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Crane by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,579 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

