The First of Long Island Co. (FLIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

First of Long Island has increased its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 77.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.66. 38,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,338. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $308.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at First of Long Island

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton acquired 16,500 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $183,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,032.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First of Long Island by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First of Long Island by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLIC

First of Long Island Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.