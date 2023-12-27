Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 110.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,882,000 after buying an additional 519,238 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after buying an additional 204,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.4 %

CAH stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.76. The company had a trading volume of 232,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,693. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $108.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.38.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

