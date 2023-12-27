Decker Manufacturing Co. (DMFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on January 9th

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Decker Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.
Decker Manufacturing Stock Performance
DMFG stock remained flat at $40.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. Decker Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $42.00.
Decker Manufacturing Company Profile
