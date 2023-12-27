Clarity Financial LLC Invests $306,000 in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILTB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 158.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 52,769 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,407.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 368,963 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period.
iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. 10,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,171. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50.
iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.