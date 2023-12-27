JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Down 2.6%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) was down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.41 and last traded at $38.42. Approximately 148,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 544,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on YY. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BOCOM International cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

JOYY Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 168.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 30.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

