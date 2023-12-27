Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Trading Down 3%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.02 and last traded at $117.01. 724,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 696,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.06.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

