Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $29.89 and last traded at $30.06. 59,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 307,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APGE shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

