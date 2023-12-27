Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 17,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 60,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,060,000 after acquiring an additional 767,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 119.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 230,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 223,947 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 83,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

