CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 4.7%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. 590,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,240,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $608.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,988.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 841,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,520.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 360,132 shares of company stock valued at $590,599 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

