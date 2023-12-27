Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 491,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,962,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

