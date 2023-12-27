TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,836,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 2,426,227 shares.The stock last traded at $40.54 and had previously closed at $40.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of -675.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4,583.33%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,243,924,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $519,894,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after buying an additional 8,103,785 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,540,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,058,000 after buying an additional 6,840,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,667,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

