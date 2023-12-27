EQB (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.69

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$87.69 and last traded at C$87.69, with a volume of 12392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$86.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on EQB from C$90.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on EQB from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$99.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EQB’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

