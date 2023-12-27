PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.20

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.20 and last traded at $100.18, with a volume of 488633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.15.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.84.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MINT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 93.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

