Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.47

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 2347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,732,000. KWB Wealth lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 69,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

