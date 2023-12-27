Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.45

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 7775174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $848,898.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,858.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $848,898.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,858.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $112,070.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 940,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,868,537. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

