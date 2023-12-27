The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Janet Katherine Cooper Sells 939 Shares

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Janet Katherine Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $98.18. 170,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,128. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 43.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Toro by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Toro by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Toro by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,378,000 after purchasing an additional 835,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

