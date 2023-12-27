MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Down 2.3%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 12,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 130,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKTW

MarketWise Stock Performance

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Insider Activity at MarketWise

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 24,981 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $75,192.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,963,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,201 shares of company stock worth $293,258. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.