Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.65

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 50923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSBR

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 0.9 %

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 666.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.