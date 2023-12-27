Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Price Down 25%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report) shares fell 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 184,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 249,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Lomiko Metals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.
