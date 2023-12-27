Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.50

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 24784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.55 million, a P/E ratio of 361.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,574,334.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,377,722.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,574,334.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,030,270 over the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,371,000 after acquiring an additional 444,299 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1,377.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 569,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 264,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

