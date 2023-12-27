Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Shares Up 33.3%

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 157,488 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 33,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on the development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

