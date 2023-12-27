Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Trading Down 2.5%

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 9,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 24,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Separately, TheStreet raised Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Abacus Life Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,762.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abacus Life stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

