Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.20

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 8128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 47,942 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 781,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

