Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NKE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.62. 2,241,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,603,929. The company has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NIKE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
