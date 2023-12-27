Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $674.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $681.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.92.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.88.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

