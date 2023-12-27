Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,743. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.00. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.