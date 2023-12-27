DeDora Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.9% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.02. 391,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,859,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.20.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

