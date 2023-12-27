Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Raised by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.53. 255,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.04. The company has a market cap of $171.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

