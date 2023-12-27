Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 5,027 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.16. 555,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,552,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.05. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

