Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.00. 92,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.23. The company has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $441.67.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

