iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lifted by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 14.0% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $33,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $110.04. 1,554,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,770. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

