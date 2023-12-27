Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $18.93 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 2.5% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ulta Beauty worth $18,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after buying an additional 367,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.84. 141,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,834. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $426.35 and its 200-day moving average is $431.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

